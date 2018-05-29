Essay on Margaret Atwood claims top prize for Lambrick Park student

A Lambrick Park secondary Grade 12 student has won the Grand Prize in the Grade 9 to 12 category of the A&E Lives That Make a Difference Essay Contest.

Jade Guan’s essay on Margaret Atwood was chosen from over a thousand submissions received this year for the nationwide contest, earning Jade a cheque for $3,000 while her teacher will receive $1,000 for use in her classroom.

“Margaret Atwood has a long history of writing thought provoking and captivating novels,” said Sara Hinzman, vice-president of distribution for A&E Networks. “Jade’s essay captured the essence of Margaret Atwood’s writing and the impact of this truly remarkable Canadian.”

Jade’s essay described how two of Margaret Atwood’s novels were recently adapted into acclaimed television series “proving their relevance even decades after they were published.” She also wrote how “This year, Margaret Atwood reminded us that equality is fragile; despite living in a modern nation, many of our issues are centuries old.”