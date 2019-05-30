Errington Hall hosts Roaring ’20s-themed pole dancing showcase

Glenny Davidson is the founder of Circus Freaks, an all-inclusive circus school and aerial fitness facility in Parksville. (Melissa Dayman-Langen photo)

An eclectic mix of pole dancing performers will showcase their strength and talent on Saturday (June 1) at the Errington War Memorial Hall.

Hosted by Circus Freaks studio, the Third Annual Island Talent Pole Fitness Show will see performers dressed up as flapper girls, bootleggers, gangsters, cops, and more.

The performance will showcase a range of talent from beginners to national champions, with routines that span multiple genres from comedy to contemporary.

Special guests include international pole dancing champion Heidi Coker, and Washington-based aerial performer Jane Air.

Event organizers say the showcase will focus on pole fitness as a well-rounded sport and outlet for creativity.

Although they welcome the sexy side of pole dancing, the showcase primarily encourages students to demonstrate their physical strength, theatricality, choreography, and unique personalities through pole dancing.

The audience is encouraged to dress up in 1920s garb as prizes will be awarded for best costume. Door prizes from local businesses are also available.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Errington General Store, Cranky Dog Music in Parksville, Heaven on Earth Natural Foods in Qualicum Beach or online at erringtonhall.tickit.ca.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

