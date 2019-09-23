Errington Hall gears up for another season

File Photo - Virginia Anderson (centre) and her fellow dancers perform what appears to be a gumboot dance at the first performance of 2018’s A Night at the Palace Vaudeville and Burlesque show at Errington War Memorial Hall.

The concert series for the upcoming season at the Errington War Memorial Hall is now live, and offers an eclectic mix of music to suit a range of musical taste buds.

The venue has a host of acts coming through the small community venue. Throughout the season the volunteer-run venue will feature everything from folk to funk, jazz to roots and Celtic to Canadian.

Board member and musical co-ordinator Virginia Anderson is looking forward to the range in talent that will be gracing the hall from late September to the end of May.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Every year we always try to have a range in what we offer, in genres, and making sure we offer some dances and some concerts,” said Anderson.

In addition to varying the genre on offer, they’ve also aimed for a mix of high-profile and up-and-coming artists.

Kicking off the season is Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron on Sept. 28. The show is billed as a roots music dance party. Next up is Australian singer-songwriter Daniel Champagne. Currently on a North American tour, the Hall has described him as “the future of folk.”

Later on in the season, the venue will host New Orleans jazz septet Nick La Riviere Band, children’s entertainer Fred Penner and Juno-award winning folk duo Pharis and Jason Romero. High octane funk-dance band Five Alarm Funk is also on the bill for later on in the spring.

Previous seasons have been quite successful, and Anderson says part of the reason for that is the atmosphere at the Hall.

“It’s very community oriented. Even just from the music, to the deserts and drinks, the teas that are offered and coffee, it just kind of has this really local, homey feeling. I always love coming because the sound is amazing and it just has a really good vibe,” said Anderson.

The venue doesn’t serve alcohol, so the shows are all ages, with the exception of the annual fundraiser A Night at the Palace, which is a vaudeville, adult-themed variety show that Anderson says might get a little risque.

In addition to tunes, the venue offers a concession of home-baked goodies and tea, provided by volunteers.

“We’re known for our famous lemon ginger tea, and the volunteers bake all of the food that is available. Some people I think just come for the treats,” said Anderson with a laugh.

“I think that’s also another touch, that adds that community feel, because it’s all volunteer run. There’s a lot of love and care that goes into it.”

It’s an intimate venue, with Anderson says lends the shows a unique feel. She says artists seem to appreciate the atmosphere and the opportunity to play in a community setting.

“It’s really conducive to this exchange between the audience and the artist. They seem to get just as much out of performing at the hall as people do in coming to it. There’s just this vibe of mutuality, of reciprocity between the artist and the audience that I feel is kind of unique,” said Anderson.

After paying the musicians, all proceeds from the show go back into the Hall.

For more information and a full concert lineup, head to https://erringtonhall.ca/events.htm.

For those wanting to purchase hard copy tickets throughout the season, they will be available at the Errington General Store, Cranky Dog Music in Parksville and Heaven on Earth in Qualicum Beach. Prices range from $20 to $30 a show for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12. Children under six get in for free.