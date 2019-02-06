Erica Sigurdson to turn up the laughs in Kelowna

Stand-up comedian, writer, Type 1 diabetes advocate and feminist, Vancouver’s Erica Sigurdson will bring the hilarity to Kelowna this weekend.

The regular on CBC’s The Debaters has a long list of credits that include performing in Kandahar in 2006, Iceland, and festivals and she will now will be featured in the 11th year of The Snowed in Comedy Tour that is run on Canadian success stories.

The comedian says it’s important to her to share her experience with Type 1 diabetes to help others feel less insecure about their diagnosis.

“It’s important because I was never embarrassed, I have had it since I was 10 years old. I have been testing my blood and giving myself shots in front of people and never was embarrassed. But a lot of young people and adults that are embarrassed feel shame and try to hide it. I have always been a sucker for attention, so I am like hey look at me, I am dealing with a chronic illness,” said Sigurdson.

READ ALSO: Camp Hoo-Ha brings women together through nostalgia

“A comedian never owes it to people to share like that, but if I can why not? I have people come up to me and talk to me about my (Insulin) pump.”

Sigurdson is always changing up the way she weaves her joke into her sets, and adjusts it for the audience and how they are reacting to her and her humour.

“Comedy is so fluid to me, unless it’s for television or recording it for an album, I like to go where the audience takes me, I am never going to talk about just one thing.”

READ ALSO: Okanagan Fest of Ale hosts record number of breweries

Sigurdson will perform Feb. 7 to 23 and March 12 to 16 as part of the The Snowed in Comedy Tour and will perform in Kelowna Feb. 8.

The tour highlights Canadian talent in 65 cities from coast to coast and will play 4 nights in Whistler this year.

The the line-up of Snowed in Comedy Tour veterans, that features five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher, Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, the $25,000 Great Canadian Laugh off winner Paul Myrehaug, along with special guest appearances. The line-up varies from city to city.

Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.