Entry deadline looming for Kaleidoscope 2021 adjudicated art exhibition

After a year of presenting most arts events via Zoom, Kimberley Arts Council is once more able to welcome spectators to enjoy live events at Centre 64. On the immediate horizon is the Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2021 arts festival, the first event of which, the Kimberley Kaleidoscope regional adjudicated art exhibition, "Celebrating the Fine Arts", opens on Tuesday afternoon, August 3, at 1 p.m. in the Centre 64 gallery and runs until August 28.

After a year of presenting most arts events via Zoom, Kimberley Arts Council is once more able to welcome spectators to enjoy live events at Centre 64. On the immediate horizon is the Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2021 arts festival, the first event of which, the Kimberley Kaleidoscope regional adjudicated art exhibition, “Celebrating the Fine Arts”, opens on Tuesday afternoon, August 3, at 1 p.m. in the Centre 64 gallery and runs until August 28.

Artists may enter their work in the live gallery exhibition, which will be juried for approximately $2,500 in cash prizes, and also in an accompanying online exhibition. Deadline for entering and submitting artworks in the gallery exhibition is this Friday, July 30. To also enter work in the online exhibition, the submission deadline is August 3.

Artists can enter either the established artists’ category or the emerging artists’ category. Both the entry fees and the prize amounts are greater in the established category. Artists should consult the criteria listed on the entry form if unsure which category to enter.

This will be the 17th annual regional adjudicated art exhibition put on by Kimberley Arts Council. In the past total entries have been as high as 100, coming from as far away as Golden and Nelson, the majority in the established artists’ category. Formerly known as the Arts on the Edge exhibition, the exhibition title was changed a few years ago after the arts council also began presenting the annual Artrageous exhibition, satisfying the desire to reward “edginess” or originality above the quality of technical skill, composition, elements of design, appeal, and presentation. The Kaleidoscope exhibition now celebrates the fine arts by awarding prizes for these more traditional qualities in the entered artworks, be they original in concept or not.

Artists may submit up to 3 artworks in any medium, including digital media. Details of the entry requirements and judging criteria can be obtained with the entry form which may be downloaded from kimberleyarts.com or obtained from the Centre 64 office between 1 and 5 p.m. All entry forms must be submitted to Kimberley Arts Council, either by email to info@kimberleyarts.com or in person at Centre 64, by 5 p.m. this Friday, July 30.

READ: Record entry for 2018 Arts on the Edge exhibit

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kimberley Bulletin