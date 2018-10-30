Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Up next in the gallery, A Journey of the Spirit by Judy Winter. Exibit opening October 27, 2 to 4 p.m.

Have Camera Will Travel

Centre 64

November 27 – Belgium and Holland by the Biker Babes

January 22 – Peru by Veronica Paauw

February 26 – Ladakh, India by Julie-Ann Davies

March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Friday, November 2

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Lori Joe

Studio 64

Ages 19 and up. No host bar. Please register at Centre 64, 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Saturday, November 3

Ken Hamm

Ken Hamm is a highly regarded Canadian acoustic musician currently based in Forget, SK. Ken has 8 CDs of his music, has won numerous awards including a Juno Award and a Great Canadian Blues Artist Award and is touring in concert and workshop presentations. Ken will perform Saturday Nov 3, 2018 at The Studio Lounge, Heritage Inn Hotel and Convention Centre. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets on sale @ The Heritage Front Desk, Lotus Books, Just Music. $ 20.00 Advance. $ 25.00 at the Door

Saturday, November 3

Horror Fest at Centre 64

Enjoy local films, local music, local beer. Films begin screening at 7:30 p.m. After party begins at 10 p.m.

Cod Gone Wild in Kimberley

November 5

Cod Gone Wild returns to the Kootenays this fall, with stops in Kimberley and Cranbrook among others. This popular Celtic band has played Kimberley several times, to great acclaim. Cod Gone Wild plays Centre 64 on Monday, November 5. Tickets for the show are available at Centre 64 (64 Deer Park Avenue). Tickets are $25 in Advance and $30 at the door. Doors Open at 7:00 pm, Showtime is 7:30 pm. Visit www.codgonewild.com for more info.

ANDREA SUPERstein

Thursday November 7 at 7:30 pm on the Gallery Stage Key City Theatre

You have to know the rules in order to break them. Andrea Superstein knows the rules. And she breaks them. Subtly infusing pop, indie rock, and other unexpected influences into swing, blues, Latin, and ballads, Andrea takes listeners on a musical trip that starts in Tin Pan Alley and twists its way to today. Subtly infusing electro, indie, and other unexpected elements, singer Andrea Superstein is “redefining jazz” (Vancouver Province). Superstein’s new release, Worlds Apart, brings fresh ideas to the forefront, showcasing powerful vocals which exemplifying both the gentle and the strong, the light and the dark.

Live at Studio 64

Fall Concert Series

Concert #4: Cecelia LaRochelle Jazz Combo – Jazz – November 17. Each show, 8 p.m. at Studio 64 in Kimberley. Individual ticket $24-$28, series pass $88-$96

Friday, November 9

Breakdown: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute

Key City Theatre

Breakdown’s tribute is being described as the most accurate representation of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Covering all of the hits from as early as 1976, Breakdown re-creates the look and sound of a Tom Petty performance. Performing in theatres and on festival stages across Western Canada, Breakdown always puts on an engaging and energetic show. Tickets are $39.50 (reserved seating) and are available at the Theatre Box Office, 20-14th Ave North, Cranbrook, on-line at www.keycitytheatre.com or by phone at 250-426-7006.

MARY WALSH

Saturday November 10 at 7:30 pm

Key City Theatre

Feeling natural within a series of jokes and humorous moments, Mary Walsh has created many comedic characters that have gone on to live among the hearts of audiences for years. Marg Delahunty’s debut on 22 Minutes (CBC) marked the launch of a cultural icon who would stand up to the nations most powerful and speak the words the rest of us wish could be said but never had a platform to get out.

Thursday, November 15

Andrew Collins

Five time JUNO nominee and 7x Canadian Folk Music Award winning mando-maestro Andrew Collins whose Trio just borrowed a page from basic carpentry, hitting the nail on the head with their new, double disc (1 all instrumentals, the other all w/ vocals), cleverly called “Tongue & Groove”. The string-meisters celebrate with a CD release party at the Key City Theatre, Thurs Nov 15 ($25-$35, Royal Alexandra Hall, 57 Van Home St. S., Cranbrook, 718-555-1234 www.keycitytheatre.com)

November 22 through 25

Wild Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s The Crucible

November 22 through 24 at 7:30 p.m., Key City Theatre; November 25 at 2:30- p.m.. tickets are $12 students and seniors; $15 adults.

December 2 and 3

Dean Brody

Dean Brody will bring his Dirt Road Acoustic Tour to Key City Theatre on December 2 and 3, presented by Kootenay Concert Connection. A second show was added. Tickets are $78.50 or $66. $140 VIP tickets are also available, but you’ll have to act fast. Tickets on sale now 250-426-7006 or at the box office. Or buy online

Symphony and Sultans of String

Dec. 1 Key City Theatre

Join the Symphony of the Kootenays in concert with Sultains of String at Key City Theatre in a special performance at Key City Theatre. 7:30 p.m. There will be a free open rehearsal from noon to 1:30 p.m. the same day. Tickets are $37.50, $10 for youth.

Symphony and Sultans

Dec. 2

On The afternoon of December 2nd the Symphony of Kootenay’s will be back in Kimberley performing a special Christmas concert with Juno winners, the Sultans of String. This is an Sunday afternoon concert at McKim Theatre and is designed for the whole family with Christmas songs we all know. Tickets are now available. $25 for adults and $10 for kids. https://tickets.keycitytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=1195 You can get them on-line, at Key City or next week at The Snowdrift or Centre 64. They will also be playing a full Christmas concert at Key City on Saturday, December 1st.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Cranbrook on January 4 and 5, 2019!

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.

Tickets will go on sale for the two night film event on Thursday, November 1, at the Key City Theatre Box Office. Weekend passes can be purchased for $50 or one night passes for $30. The festival will begin at the new time of 7pm this year. Film goers will have an opportunity to view distinct lineups each evening highlighting award winning films from the Banff event. Included will be films catering to the local audience’s request for adventure and human interest stories.

Join Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook in welcoming the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour and the spirit of outdoor adventure it brings, to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on January 4, and 5, 2019. Remember to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment!