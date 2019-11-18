Enjoy popular music of Christmas, country style, when Louisiana Hayride comes to Cowichan

You'll be whistling these favourite tunes when you leave the theatre

Top drawer country entertainment, with a tasty helping of Christmas cheer, is coming to town with the Louisiana Hayride Show. (Submitted)

You will love a Louisiana Hayride Christmas!

The cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride Show are bringing their very special new presentation to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at 7:30 p.m.

You’ll be sure to get into the Christmas spirit as you listen to Elvis sing ‘Blue Christmas’, ‘White Christmas’ and a show-stopping duet – ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’.

Patsy Cline continues the Christmas theme with ‘Let it Snow’, and Roy Orbison does the same with ‘Pretty Paper’. Chrystal Gayle sings her signature Christmas song, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and Lefty Frizzel will have the whole audience singing with him to ‘Silent Night’.

In addition to enjoying your favourite characters from the Louisiana Hayride Show and a few of the show’s most popular songs, ‘I Walk the Line’, ‘If You’ve Got the Money’, ‘Honey’, ‘Four Walls’, ‘Tiger by the Tail’, and ‘Pretty Woman’, in this special Christmas edition you’ll be treated to the incredible vocals of the Louisiana Hayride cast when they sing as themselves.

Andrea Anderson will bring tears to your eyes with her incredible versions of ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘How Great Thou Art’. William Brookfield and Gil Risling do a wonderful rendition of ‘Away in a Manger’ and Gil’s vocals and William’s instrumentation on ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’ will leave you breathless.

Derek Pulliam will have you chuckling when he sings ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ and the great Buck Owens song, ‘Santa Looked a Lot like Daddy’.

Woven throughout the songs are fascinating Christmas tidbits, delightfully presented by your host and creator of the show, Lori Risling. This show will take you on a magical Christmas journey, a delight from start to finish.

You will love the songs. You will love the stories. Tickets are $48 each. Get them now at cowichanpac.ca or by calling 250-748-7529 or you can drop by the centre in person.