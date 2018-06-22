Enjoy fun in the sun at revamped North Delta Family Day

The North Delta Lions Club barbecue is one of the best known parts of North Delta’s Family Day celebration. (Grace Kennedy photo)

By Gary Kingston, North Delta Lions Club

More fun, more splash and bigger bounces. Test your flying disc accuracy and your mini-golf prowess. Or marvel at what can happen when the power of the mind is unleashed.

You’ll find all of that and more at North Delta Community Park on Sunday (June 24) as the North Delta Lions Club breathes new life into the 51st annual Family Day Parade and Festival.

The parade, which starts at 11 a.m. and runs north along 112th St. from Burnsview Secondary School to 84th, kicks things off with with the usual collection of fire department vehicles, bands, community and sport organizations, local businesses, and politicians in cars, on bikes or simply walking down the street. Be sure to get a good spot on the sidewalk to collect candy and other giveaways.

But it’s at the festival in the park where you’ll really notice the move to revitalize the event.

New this year are bouncy castles, a nine-hole mini-golf, paddle boats, a disc golf game and a number of activities for young kids. For the first time, we’re bringing in a dunk tank. Look for Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon , the former field hockey Olympian, to take a seat on the platform, along with Elsa from Frozen, Family Day chair Gary Kingston and possibly some local softball coaches and players.

We might even convince North Delta Reporter editor James Smith to risk getting wet.

READ MORE: Changes coming to North Delta Family Day

We’re also adding some new elements to the stage show, which will begin at 1 p.m. with a presentation to Mayor and long-time North Delta resident Lois Jackson, who was first elected to council in 1972 and who is stepping aside this fall after 19 years in the mayor’s chair.

An entertaining group from the Royal Academy of Bhangra will showcase the lively dance form. That will be followed by accomplished hypnotist Scott Christie, whose show fuses the incredible power of your mind with an extraordinary stage presence, comedy and showmanship.

Scott says he has the “best job in the world” and loves to hear the laughter generated by a show that engages audiences of all ages. “I’m inspired to dazzle you.”

The stage show concludes with a performance from country rock band The Beaten Path.

There will also be girls softball all day on the park’s three main diamonds as Delta Fastpitch conducts three separate age-group tournaments. And if dirt track cycling is your thing, be sure to catch the riders from the Action BMX club on the pump track behind the Boy’s and Girl’s Club.

You’re likely to get hungry at the park and we’ve got you covered. The Lions Club will be barbecuing burgers, hot dogs and veggie dogs and cooking up french fries. We’ll also have our famous chicken and salmon barbecue going full blast. Just follow your nose.

The weather looks like it should co-operate, so plan to spend the day at the park with friends and family.

Note: parking might be limited at the park, so consider using the lot two blocks away at North Delta Secondary School (11447 82nd Ave.) and walking to the park.

