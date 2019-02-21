Enjoy an intimate evening with Blackie and the Rodeo Kings’ Stephen Fearing in Chilliwack

Co-founder of Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, and multiple Juno Award-winner, Stephen Fearing will enchant audience members with his mesmerizing voice and masterful guitar work in a cozy concert setting. (Submitted)

The emotional connection a musician can create when sharing their stories through music is an incredibly special talent, and it’s something that Blackie and the Rodeo Kings’ Stephen Fearing has turned into an art form.

You’re invited to spend An Intimate Evening with Stephen Fearing as he bewitches you with his mesmerizing voice, masterful guitar skills and unparalleled ability to connect with his audience.

Beginning 38 years ago in Minneapolis, Fearing’s career with music has been a storied tale. From international acclaim with the band Blackie and the Rodeo Kings to the duo Fearing & White to his ten albums as a solo artist, Fearing’s become known as one of the finest songwriters in Canada. His love for music and his ability to delight audiences is reflected in multiple Juno and Canadian Folk Music Award nominations and awards, as well as in the respect he has earned among his peers, presenters and critics.

Through a life of many relocations and countless months on the road performing, Fearing has become a gifted storyteller and true musical nomad with the ability to enthrall audiences of all sizes and attitudes.

“Getting on stage is the fun part, especially when the adrenaline kicks in,” says Fearing. “People want to escape and be taken on a journey. I build my shows so they do just that.”

“It’s difficult to put into words and perhaps a bit of a cliché, but I believe that the journey is an end in itself, that the ‘work’ is by far the most important thing for an artist, far and above any critical or financial success that may come from the work,” Fearing explains. “I believe that people are inherently good and worth the effort it often takes to understand each other and stay connected. Love is not ‘all you need,’ but without love, we are nothing, love is life, life is the journey.”

There isn’t much that Fearing asks of the audience, just “that they open their hearts and minds. That they be willing to suspend belief and come with me on a little road trip. That they turn off their cell phones.”

An Intimate Evening series has become a highlight of the show season, showcasing top Canadian performers in a 136 seating cabaret style show. With nothing but the performer and an acoustic guitar, the Intimate Evening series is an experience you won’t find anywhere else. Past performers have included Spirit of the Wests’ John Mann, legendary blues singer Jim Byrnes, folk and country star Valdy, Juno Award winner Shari Ulrich, and Great Big Sea’s Sean McCann.

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with an iconic figure of Canadian folk, when An Intimate Evening with Stephen Fearing takes place. The unique cabaret style setting, with drinks allowed into the theatre, creates an evening that will give you an up close and personal look into Fearing’s compelling career.

An Intimate Evening with Stephen Fearing is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 22 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for senior and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).