Enjoy an evening of fun on the Cowichan stage with ‘Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike’

A talented cast, and an entertaining play: sounds like a winner to us

Jim Cleough plays Vanya, Sylvia Swift is Sonia, and Leslie Sanchez is Cassandra. (Mercury Players photos)

As promised, we now have the details for the upcoming Mercury Players presentation: Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike.

Directed by Gregg Perry, this frolicsome play hits the stage at 331 Brae Rd. on Thursday, Oct. 17, with 7:30 p.m. evening shows continuing Oct. 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26. There are also 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinees on Oct. 20 and 27.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang is a very popular, award-winning, contemporary comedy, presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Middle-aged siblings Vanya (Jim Cleough) and Sonia (Sylvia Swift) share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives.

Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha (Elizabeth Brimacombe), swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike (James Meyer).

Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra (Leslie Sanchez), who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina (Celeste Borjeau), whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha. This Mercury Players production is directed by Gregg Perry, a man of some renown in local theatre circles.

A special price is available for opening night only: two tickets for $25.

Otherwise, tickets are $22 for adults, with students and seniors getting in for $17 each.

“Unfortunately, we had to raise our ticket prices to cover current and future costs of our venue,” the group posted online.

Tickets are available from eventbrite.ca, and Ten Old Books, and First Chiropractic Clinic in Duncan.

