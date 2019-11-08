Emily Cars hit the stage at Cornerstone Taphouse

Downtown Courtenay’s musical hot-spot, Cornerstone Taphouse is hosting Valley band the Emily Cars on Saturday, Nov. 16th from 9 to 11 p.m.
This five-piece Cumberland based band is dedicated to crafting highly original songs that reflect an attention to detail when it comes to lyrics, arrangements and rhythm. Add to that their love of melodic hooks and you have the Emily Cars.
Bobby Herron has been writing, performing, recording and touring, for most of his life. With bands like The B-sides, Bob’s Yer Uncle, Millions Of Brazillians, Bigredtruck and more Herron’s always been on a quest to develop the craft of songwriting.
Drummer Ross Hales musical roots are in the Vancouver alternative scene. Besides performing and composing, keyboard player Step Caruthers also works in the film industry. Both players have side projects – The Lumber Barons and Phat Tank respectively. They both love to work on original material and lend their creativity to the project.
The Emily Cars have performed at Atmosphere Gathering, Woodstove Festival, Quadrapalooza, Elevate Arts Festival and many other events. The consistent focus is on creating music that stimulates the intellectual palate, stirs the emotions and lifts the spirit. And gets the inner rhythm moving.
Cornerstone is a great place to see this band with its intimate atmosphere and the stage’s proximity to the audience. . There is no cover for their live music events.
To learn more about the Emily Cars visit them on Facebook .