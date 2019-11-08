Emily Cars hit the stage at Cornerstone Taphouse

Downtown Courtenay’s musical hot-spot, Cornerstone Taphouse is hosting Valley band the Emily Cars on Saturday, Nov. 16th from 9 to 11 p.m.

This five-piece Cumberland based band is dedicated to crafting highly original songs that reflect an attention to detail when it comes to lyrics, arrangements and rhythm. Add to that their love of melodic hooks and you have the Emily Cars.

Bobby Herron has been writing, performing, recording and touring, for most of his life. With bands like The B-sides, Bob’s Yer Uncle, Millions Of Brazillians, Bigredtruck and more Herron’s always been on a quest to develop the craft of songwriting.

The Comox Valley is the place where he’s really settled into his musical pursuits. For the past two decades, he’s had the opportunity to build a real collaborative chemistry with vocalist/bassist Meaghan Cursons and guitarist Alan Jossul, both of whom have their own rich artistic backgrounds.

Drummer Ross Hales musical roots are in the Vancouver alternative scene. Besides performing and composing, keyboard player Step Caruthers also works in the film industry. Both players have side projects – The Lumber Barons and Phat Tank respectively. They both love to work on original material and lend their creativity to the project.

The Emily Cars have performed at Atmosphere Gathering, Woodstove Festival, Quadrapalooza, Elevate Arts Festival and many other events. Their sound has been described as straight-up adult pop, indie rock, alt-pop with some folk elements, and….gee…hard to categorize. Their songs are about outbreaks of kindness, historical nudity, spontaneous celebrity combustion, pervasive superheroism and so on. The consistent focus is on creating music that stimulates the intellectual palate, stirs the emotions and lifts the spirit. And gets the inner rhythm moving.

Cornerstone is a great place to see this band with its intimate atmosphere and the stage’s proximity to the audience. What sets Cornerstone apart from other venues is its commitment to musical originality and variety which contributes in a major way to the vitality and cultural vibrancy of Downtown Courtenay and the wider Valley . There is no cover for their live music events.

To learn more about the Emily Cars visit them on Facebook .