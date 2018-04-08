Emerging and established artists to be honoured in Victoria

The Victoria College of Art, a scultping class in progress shown here, is one of five local art schools from which a student will receive a bursary award from the Victoria Visual Arts Legacy Society. Photo Victoria College of Art

A group of the region’s top emerging artists will be honoured next week by the Victoria Visual Arts Legacy Society.

The 2018 bursary award winners represent the five south island post-secondary art institutions: Cailee Seifried from Camosun College, the University of Victoria’s Colton Hash (visual arts) and Kira Chong (art education), Victoria College of Art student Azia-Rae Holler and Kimberly Kounce from the Vancouver Island School of Art.

These artists have demonstrated innovative and creative artistic skills and are engaged in a variety of ways using their art as a way of creating community. They’ll receive their awards, which come with a $1,000 bursary, at an evening gathering April 17 at the UVic Legacy Art Gallery, 630 Yates St.

The awards are to be given in the names of this year’s Legacy Artists: Nita Forrest, James Gordaneer, Helga Grove, Jan Grove and Flemming Jorgensen, who are honoured for their art and life-long commitment to civic cultural enhancement. Longtime Victoria artist Robert Amos is keynote speaker for the event.

The Victoria Visual Arts Legacy Society has charitable status and through a partnership with the Victoria Foundation has created its own endowment fund. For more information on the society visit victoriavisualartslegacysociety.ca.

