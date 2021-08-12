Edmonton comic Kathleen McGee headlines Smithers show

Dale Ehrstien also on the bill for August 14 show at Bulkley Valley Brewery

Since restrictions on bars and live entertainment were eased June 15, the Bulkley Valley Brewery (BVB) is rapidly becoming Comedy Central for Smithers.

This weekend, the Off the Rails Comedy Show, which has already done two nights at the brewery since June 26, is bringing Edmonton-based, 2019 Canadian Comedy Award nominee Kathleen McGee to town.

McGee started her career in Edmonton where, in 2008, she was named the funniest person with a day job at The Comic Strip club. That success took her to Vancouver, Toronto and Los Angeles to advance her career before she settled back in Edmonton three years ago.

She has aksi appeared on Just for Laughs and was twice a panelist on the hit CBC Radio program The Debaters.

In 2019, her show “Hot Mess,” recorded at the prestigious Winnipeg Comedy Festival, was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award in the “Best Taped Live Performance” category.

Her August 14 show at BVB will also feature former Smithereen Dale Ehrstien and two other Prince George comedians.

Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

