Edie Daponte brings the music of Piaf to Courtenay

Celebrated Vancouver Island jazz singer Edie Daponte is bringing her sell-out Piaf show to Courtenay.

Inspired by a trip to Paris, and encouraged by the dramatic effect her renditions of Je Ne Regrette Rien and La Vie En Rose had each time she performed them, Edie conceived of her Under Paris Skies show in 2017. The format of the show has the audience transported to an intimate Parisian theatre. Through carefully chosen props, lighting and costume the stage is set to invite the audience in for a captivating evening of music and storytelling.

Edie is joined on the tour by a full band comprising long-time collaborator Joey Smith (arranger with the Glen Miller Orchestra) and a veritable who’s who of Victoria jazz musicians including Karel Roessingh, Aaron Watson and Jonathan Eng. The musicians have performed Under Paris Skies together for sold out shows in Victoria and Sidney, and a short tour of Vancouver theatres. Now repeat shows in Victoria and Sidney will bookend a run of performances in the Okanagan, Sunshine Coast, North Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Under Paris Skies plays Courtenay, one night only, Sept. 21 at the Sid Williams Theatre.

It’s been a busy year for Edie. With the support of a grant from Creative BC the singer has recorded two albums this year. Alegria is a joyful, globally-inspired collection of jazz, bossa nova, fado and blues numbers. Also available is Under Paris Skies featuring music from the show. She has experienced “such warm reactions to the show” and feels “so connected with Piaf that it’s almost like coming home to perform this show.”

Audiences can expect a mix of French and English songs with the music of Edith Piaf taking centre stage.

Beloved by millions, Piaf gave her last performance at the Paris Olympia in 1963. Her unique voice and passion evoke a time and place for listeners, of Europe before and after the war, and of a life filled with tragedy and endurance. Widely regarded as France’s national chanteuse, Edie will perform many of Piaf’s soulful and emotional numbers with the full live band. Non Je Ne Regrette Rien; La Vie en Rose; Sous le Ciel de Paris; and many more, interwoven with Edie’s engaging style of audience interaction, and interpretation of the French numbers. In the mix are songs that fit alongside Piaf’s oeuvre – inspired by Edie’s travels in Paris, and wandering the city’s streets.

There’s passion, laughter, sparkle, costume changes and a few surprises in store for audiences at every show. Edie and the band hope to see full houses as they present Under Paris Skies – La Musique de Edith Piaf; a night of music and entertainment inspired by Paris.

To purchase tickets to the show, visit https://www.sidwilliamstheatre.com/, go to the box office at 442 Cliffe Ave., or call 250-338-2430.

Find out about Edie Daponte: www.edie.ca