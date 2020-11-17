Edie Daponte brings show to Courtenay

Second World War tribute live at the Sid Williams Theatre and livestreamed

Edie Daponte and Joey Smith share the stage Saturday at the Sid Williams Theatre. The show is also being livestreamed. Photo supplied

Celebrated Vancouver Island jazz singer Edie Daponte performs her new show “We’ll Meet Again” at Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay on Saturday, Nov. 21.

After a successful run of appreciated performances in Sidney, Victoria and Parksville, Edie is delighted perform her show for the Comox Valley audience and wrapping up in Campbell River with a matinee on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The format of the show has the audience transported to the Second World War, to relive the songs of Vera Lynn, Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich – the voices that offered comfort and hope to forces and civilians alike.

Daponte pays homage to their classic songs with her soaring and stirring vocal renditions and is joined by her longtime collaborator Joey Smith on guitar (arranger with Glen Miller Orchestra).

Through carefully chosen songs, the audience can expect a captivating evening of music and storytelling.

Limited Tickets remaining at Sid Williams Theatre

Both in-person ($32) and livestream ($12) tickets available at https://www.sidwilliamstheatre.com/events/well-meet-again/

Comox Valley Record