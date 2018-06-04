Eclectic sounds promised as Concerts in the Park lineup announced

Something for everyone on the Memorial Park stage every Friday night in July and August

Ashley Pater at a Sunshine Valley performance last year. The fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter says each song on her first EP tells a story. "I like to put a lot of imagery in my songs, so you can close your eyes and put yourself in the story," she writes. John Whitmore photo

Concerts in the Park is back for another summer of free performances in Memorial Park and the eclectic mix of genres is sure to be music to the ears of Hope residents and visitors alike.

The nine shows have something for most music lovers, with a smattering of blues, surf rock, jazz, latin, folk and R&B happening every Friday throughout the summer months of July and August.

Local artists will take the stage, including Sunshine Valley’s Ashley Pater with her band Destination Unknown July 20 and local blues machine Throwback Blues Band August 10. Chilliwack surf rockers and creators of their own music festival, Maystock, The May Eyes will be inviting listeners to throw on their rose-coloured glasses and groove it out July 13.

From further afield, musical duo BF/C bring their indie electro groove all the way from Gothenburg, Sweden to the Memorial Park stage August 24. The six-piece band Mazacote, whose musical influences hail from Nicaragua, Mozambique and Colombia, are sure to get people to their feet with their summery latin sound August 17.

Get your calendars and calendar apps out because you don’t want to miss the eclectic talent coming to Hope this summer. Shows take place every Friday night in July and August, between 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. at the bandshell in Memorial Park.

A new food truck run by local entrepreneur Mark Petryk, Canned Ham Coffee & Canteen, will be at the shows for hungry and thirsty concertgoers.

Concerts in the Park summer line-up: by Concerts in the Park

July 6: Band of Rascals

Hailing from Victoria, BC, Band of Rascals is a shaggy haired foursome who burst onto the BC music scene with the release of their self-titled debut EP in November 2014 and haven’t stopped since. Mixing vintage southern blues sensibilities with screeching and electrifying guitar riffs, thundering drums and heart/vibe lyrics, these rock ‘n’ roll brothers-in-arms represent a new generation of North American rock bands.

July 13: The May Eyes

The May Eyes are a five-piece rock band from Chilliwack. Drawing on some of the deepest influences of rock and roll, The May Eyes have created a sound that is unparalleled. Formed in 2017 they have been hard at work writing, recording and even hosting their own festival, Maystock 2018.

July 20: Destination Unknown

Destination Unknown is local band fronted by 15-year-old lead singer Ashley Pater. They refuse to be pigeon-holed into one genre but have been described as a mix of folk, pop, country, and jazz. Last year CBC named Ashley one of ten young musicians in Canada you must hear. The band offers a mix of originals and covers. Ashley, who also has a solo career, has been featured in Starbeat magazine, Business in Vancouver, Cloverdale Reporter, The Surrey Now Newspaper and the Hope Standard newspaper.

July 27: Sophia Danai

Exploring lush soundscapes and deep soulful grooves, Sophia Danai delivers honest and passionate lyrics over a sonic field that ranges from alternative R&B to sultry electro-pop. Okayplayer dubbed Danai a mix of Billie Holiday and Portishead, adding she’s a “dynamic singer with an obvious foundation in soul.” Sophia will be coming from Vancouver to perform for us.

August 3: Jen Hodge All Stars

Busy Vancouver-based bass player, bandleader, vocalist, and arranger Jen Hodge likes it hot — hard-swinging grooves, boisterous New Orleans style horns, cheeky lyrics, intriguing arrangements and plenty of spontaneous fun. Jen’s particular expertise in the arena of traditional jazz and swing music has taken her to stages all over Canada, the USA, China, Spain, France, Sweden, the UK and the Caribbean.

August 10: The Throwback Blues Band

These local blues lovers are a close bunch of friends who really enjoy playing together: Adriaan Abeling on rhythm guitar, lead vocals; Greg Bradbury on lead guitar, backup vocals; Chris on bass guitar, backup vocals; Brian Milligan on blues harp; Paul Liebregts on saxophone and flute; and Dennis Boucher on drums. They are all Canucks but, unfortunately, none of them play hockey anymore.

August 17: Mazacote

Mazacote is a hard-hitting 6-piece world/latin band from Vancouver, Canada with deep roots in Nicaragua, Mozambique and Colombia. Inspired by Afro-Caribbean percussion and tropical party sounds, they play brass-heavy latin dance beats with a socially conscious message.

August 24: BF/C

BF/C is an interesting and groovy electro-indie group hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden. Our curator has been bugging them to come for two years now and likens them to chill Rod Stewart vocals over a grooved out Metronomy music.

August 31: Love Problem

Love Problem consists of Parker Bossley and Maddy Sheane. Their voices harmonize together in wondrous ways.

