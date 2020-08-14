ECHO Players to perform short play at Qualicum Chamber Sidewalk Sale

The ECHO Players have found a way to perform despite the rest of their season being postponed due to COVID-19.

Julian and Sue Packer will be taking to their stage, which happens to be a truck bed, during the Qualicum Beach Chamber’s Sidewalk Sale.

The event will be on Aug. 22 in downtown Qualicum Beach. Along with the play, there will also be entertainment, food trucks and shopping.

The 20-minute play, Babel Rap, will be performed below the mural in the Coastal Community Credit Union parking lot at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Limited attendance will be offered in order to allow for physical distancing. It’s recommended you get there early to secure a seat.

Packer describes the play, which was written by John Lazarus, as a one-act with a mix of humor and philosophy.

“[It’s] about two people who build the Babel tower, in the Old Testament,” he said. “They’re building the tower to heaven and it’s an old myth that explains why we have lots of languages – the tower collapses and everyone is scattered and they all pick up different languages.”

