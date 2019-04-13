ECHO Players present ‘Almost, Maine’ starting April 18

Two actors take part in a rehearsal of the E.C.H.O. Player’s production of Almost, Maine that will be at the Village Theatre in Qualicum Beach from April 18 to May 5. -Submitted photo

ECHO Players bring the humourous and poignant theatrical presentation of Almost, Maine to the Village Theatre in Qualicum Beach (110 West Second Ave.) between April 18 and May 5.

Directed by veteran director Don Harper, Almost, Maine will also be ECHO Players’ entry to the annual North Island Zone Festival which will be held at the Village Theatre in May.

Through various scenes, the play takes place in the mythical town of Almost, Maine at the same time on the same Friday evening.

“It’s quite a different play in that it isn’t one storyline through the whole play, it is actually eight different vignettes,” said Harper, who has directed a variety of plays for ECHO Players.

“We meet eight different pairs of citizens of Almost, Maine and in each situation there’s an element of love relationships, some of them are touching and poignant and some are humourous.”

Premiered at the Portland Stage Company in Portland, Maine in 2004, Almost, Maine broke box office records and garnered critical acclaim.

Harper said he wasn’t familiar with the play prior to being introduced to it by ECHO Player’s artistic direction committee.

“When I read the script I thought it was an absolutely wonderful script, I love it. Partly because of the challenges it presents, both to the actors and the audience,” Harper said.

“People will see themselves or relationships they know being played out on stage, so it’s easy for the audience to identify at some point with some of the characters in the show.”

The play was originally written in a way that it could be done by four actors—two men and two women—who each play multiple characters.

“I had a wonderful turnout of people for the audition so I have a cast five men and five women. Each of them, with two exceptions, plays multiple roles,” Harper said.

Harper said in a way, audiences can expect the unexpected at a presentation of Almost, Maine.

“It’s a different show and that’s part of the fun of it,” he said.

“I think the audience will relate to it. It’s just real people in some real situations.”

For show times and tickets, visit www.echoplayers.ca or call 250-752-3522.

