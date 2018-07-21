ECHO Players’ 2018/19 season announced

The ECHO Players theatre group has announced the plays they’ll be taking on for the 2018/19 season .

The season is set to begin with Enchanted April, a romantic comedy by Matthew Barber (running Oct. 11-28). The play follows a pair of frustrate London housewives who rent a small Italian castle alongside two other women to escape their dreary homeland.

Then the One Act Play Festival runs the week of Nov. 5, which looks to deliver a suite of varied entries from theatre groups from all over the Island.

Next up is the theatre company’s Christmas play, which will be Peter Pan the musical (running Dec. 13-30). Full of lost boys, pirates, fairies, timepiece-carrying crocodiles and more, the musical is aimed at pleasing people of all ages.

Then comes another musical: Second Chances (running Feb. 14-March 3). Set in 1950s New York City, the musical follows an Off Broadway theatre struggling to put on a show when a stranger sets into motion unpredictable events.

The last production of the season is to be Almost Maine (April 18-May 5). The play follows a tiny village of people who, one night, fall in and out of love with each other unexpectedly as the northern lights brighten the night sky.

All performances take place at the Village Theatre (110 West 2nd Ave., Qualicum Beach).

For more on the upcoming season, go to www.echoplayers.ca/pdf/brochure_2018_2019.pdf.

— NEWS staff