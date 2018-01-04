ECHO, B2B to hold free audition workshop in Qualicum Beach

ECHO Players and Bard to Broadway are joining forces to hold a free audition workshop.

Open to anyone interested in trying theatre, or those with acting experience looking to sharpen their skills, the workshop looks to teach effective tips for auditioning for both plays and musicals, and aid in building confidence.

The workshop runs Saturday, Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Village Theatre at 110 West 2nd Ave. in Qualicum Beach.

To register, or for more information, contact Gary Brown at stageguy@shaw.ca

Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged.

Some upcoming opportunities to audition for a role are with Bard to Broadway from Jan. 20, 21 and 28. For more info, go to b2btheatre.ca.

­— NEWS Staff/Submitted by Charles Whelton