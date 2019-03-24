Easy Vancouver plays Forest Grove Community Hall

East Vancouver based musician Anastasia Schelchtleitner, known as Nasti Weather, stopped in Forest Grove to play a show at the Forest Grove Community Hall during her A Longing Wayside tour.

East Vancouver folk artist, Nasti Weather, performs at the Forest Grove Community Hall on March 19. Millar Hill photo

East Vancouver based musician Anastasia Schelchtleitner, known as Nasti Weather, stopped in Forest Grove to play a show at the Forest Grove Community Hall during her A Longing Wayside tour.

Nasti Weather is a folk, banjo playing, singer and songwriter.

As a creative collaborator, Nasti Weather has drawn up “The False Predictions” for her tour – an ever changing cast including some of British Columbia’s prolific folk musicians.

The Forest Grove show, included Danny Bell, an accordion-based singer from Prince George, BC.

The tour runs from March 8 to 31, performing in places such as Williams Lake, Quesnel, Wells and Prince George.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.