Award-winning East coast writer Mark Anthony Jarman will read from his latest short story collection Knife Party at the Hotel Europa at the Laughing Oyster Bookshop Saturday July 28 at 11 a.m.

Among numerous honours, Jarman has won the Jack Hodgins fiction prize.

Knife Party is a collection of linked short stories – moving and often funny tales of a man’s quest for himself. Jarman will be at the bookstore from 11 a.m. until noon.