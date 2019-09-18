Eagles tribute band to headline concert in Chase

Eagle Eyes, a tribute to the Eagles, will be playing at Chase Memorial Beach on Sept. 28. (Pixabay photo)

The music of the Eagles will be brought to an outdoor show in Chase as tribute band Eagle Eyes takes the stage on Sept. 28.

The band, who concert organizers say has taken great care to recreate the harmonies that made the Eagles famous, hails from southern Vancouver Island.

The show at Chase Memorial Beach will feature the band’s extensive repertoire of Eagles hits including Life in the Fast Lane, Hotel California and One of These Nights.

Opening the show for Eagle Eyes will be the North Shuswap’s own Stiff Whiskers, which promises to bring a classic rock set with a few country and blues tunes to the stage. Stiff Whiskers has only been playing together for the past 10 months, but is made up of veteran musicians older than 55. The band, consisting of Ryan Murry, Jim Leduc, Rob Van Sprang and Jody Evans, is currently the house band for the Scotch Creek Hub.

Tickets are available in Chase at Pharmachoice Food, the Split Enzz hair salon and at Eye Candy. North Shuswap residents can also buy tickets from Jody Evans. Tickets will cost $25 with all proceeds going to charity. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A food truck will be set up on site and the beer garden opens at 4 p.m. Stiff Whiskers takes the stage at 5 p.m.

