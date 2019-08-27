Dust off those records for donation to the Okanagan Vinyl Festival

Ian Mackinder, chair of the Okanagan Vinyl Festival committee, checks out some of the donations at last year’s vinyl and audio equipment drive for the festival. The event is the primary fundraiser for Peach City Radio. (Photo Submitted)

Time to take those old records off the shelf, and sit and listen to them by yourself – or donate them to a good cause.

Peach City Radio, CFUZ, is looking for donations of rock, pop, soul and jazz vinyl records for its upcoming Okanagan Vinyl Festival. They will also accept donations of good quality audio equipment that is in working order.

The donation drive will be held at the Cannery Trade Centre parking lot on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, CFUZ volunteers will test the donated items and equipment prior to their sale at the Okanagan Vinyl Festival on Sept. 22 at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.

READ MORE: Time to dig out those old vinyl albums

This upcoming festival is the primary fundraiser for Peach City Radio, a not-for-profit society with an online radio stream at www.cfuz.ca, and a terrestrial signal at 92.9FM in Penticton.

“A member of the National Campus and Community Radio Association of Canada, Peach City Radio strives to promote volunteerism, social engagement, independent music, community capacity building, citizen journalism and diversity,” states a press release. “Volunteers and donations are always welcome.”

For more information about the vinyl and audio equipment donation drive, email info@peachcityradio.org or call 250-488-9551.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<