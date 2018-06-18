Duo of Duos kicks off Simms Summer Concert Series

Brodie Lee Dawson and Luke Blu Guthrie keep busy with their own solo projects when not performing as a duo. Photo supplied.

Two great Valley musical duos join forces on Sunday, June 24, at 7 p.m. for a free concert at Courtenay Simms Millennium Park, hosted by the City of Courtenay.

The duos include Brodie Lee Dawson & Luke Blu Guthrie, and Annie Handley & Dave Devindisch (Easy Street).

Brodie and Luke have teamed up for some great sounds with the latest stylings of their original tunes. Together, their music promises to be truthful, soulful and creative with a touch of humour.

Annie and Dave (known as Easy Street) play songs from the 1940s up till today in a fun jazzy style. Their songs feature an easy-going smooth sound and harmonies with some comedic MCing.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge and across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include Georgia Strait Big Band on July 8, Zandhunga on July 22, CYMC on July 29, Songwriters Circle on August 12, The Olsen Bros Band on Aug. 19, and Pure Petty on Aug. 26.

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record, The Goat 98.9 FM, What’s On Comox Valley and the City of Courtenay.

For concert information please call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updates at www.courtenay.ca/simms