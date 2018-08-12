Duo of Duos comes back to Simms Park Aug. 19

The Duo of Duos - take two concert returns to Simms stage, Sunday Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., after a rainy concert at the end of June.

This free concert takes place at Courtenay Simms Millennium Park and is hosted by the City of Courtenay.

The duos include Brodie Lee Dawson & Luke Blu Guthrie with Joanna Finch & Anela Kahiamoe.

Dawson and Guthrie have teamed up for some great sounds with the latest stylings of their original tunes.

Together, their music promises to be truthful, soulful and creative with a touch of humour.

Joanna Finch’s music is infused with the power of love to heal.

Her music has taken her to many interesting places and she is currently living in China working as a studio musician and songwriter for an international holistic organization.

Anela Kahiamoe, originally from Hawaii, is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who performs regularly around the Comox Valley.

His styles include jazz, rock, country, blues and reggae with a Hawaiian flavour.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge and across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawnchair or blanket.

The last Simms Park performance of the season takes place the following Sunday Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. with Pure Petty. This concert also features a Food Bank Drive. Bring a non-perishable donation to the Food Bank and be entered for prizes.

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record, The Goat 98.9 FM, What’s On Comox Valley and the City of Courtenay.

For concert information call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updates at courtenay.ca/simms