Duncan Showroom’s the place to be on Sunday, Oct. 20

Canadian singer/songwriter Ferron hits the stage at the Duncan Showroom this Sunday evening (Oct. 20). (Submitted photo)

This Sunday, Oct. 20 is a full day at the Duncan Showroom.

The excitement starts at 3 p.m. when Sari Alesh takes the stage.

He’ll be joined for this show by his friend, singer/songwriter Tasha Belle and her group and the concert includes a set with Southbound. Tickets are $20 in advance or $22 at the door.

Then, that evening, at 8 p.m., Ferron is in Duncan, on an islands tour.

She is a Canadian-born singer/songwriter and poet and one of the earliest and most influential lyrical songwriters of the women’s music circuit, and an important influence on later musicians. From the mid-1980s on, Ferron’s songwriting talents have been recognized and appreciated by audiences and experts alike.

Since the early days in Richmond, B.C., Ferron has been everywhere, opening lots of doors to see what inspiration lies behind them. As recently as July 2017, the Main Stage festival finale at the 40th annual Vancouver Folk Music Festival was led by Ferron and fellow Canadian singer/ songwriter Roy Forbes, with festival artists on stage and the audience singing along.

What was the song? One of Ferron’s anthems: ‘Testimony’.

Tickets are $40 at the door or $35 in advance.

