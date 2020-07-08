Drive Thru Food Truck Festival coming to Cloverdale

Cars line up for food during a recent “drive thru” event staged by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival. (Photo: facebook.com/GreaterVanFoodTruckFest)

A “Drive Thru Food Truck Festival” is coming to Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The two-day event will be hosted by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival on the weekend of July 18-19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

“We’re featuring seven of your favourite food trucks and one heck of a good time,” event organizers say in a Facebook post.

The venue is on 62A Avenue, under the wooden arches by the rec centre, off 176th Street.

The Saturday lineup of vendors will include Tin Lizzy Concessions (mini doughnuts), Mo-Bacon, Holi Masala, Lenny’s Lemons, Next Gen. Concessions (“street dogs,” fries and poutine), Ford Concessions (Steve O’s Fried Chicken) and Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz (loukoumades).

On the Sunday, vendors are Rocky Point Ice Cream, REEL Mac And Cheese, Wings Tap And Grill, Next Gen. Concessions (funnel cakes), The Truckin’ BBQ, Ford Concessions (Los Tacos Hermanos) and Lenny’s Lemons Less.

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, similar drive-through events were held at sites in Abbotsford and Langley in June, and another is planned in Chilliwack.

Festival owner/operator Jason Faria said signage directs guests to the main parking lots on site, and are then directed to the lineup of their choice. Patrons order from the food truck, and a person wearing personal protective equipment will collect their payment.

Customers will then exit the parking lot. There will not be any on-site seating, and tailgate parties aren’t permitted.

Menus and more details are posted to greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (GVFTF) is billed as “the largest roaming food truck festival in Canada.”

