Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site a few weeks before Christmas

Vancouver’s PNE site will play host to an event described as “a fun-filled drive-through experience for family and friends where holiday tradition meets modern technology.”

Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland is set to run from Nov. 20 to 29, 4 to 10 p.m. daily., with net proceeds from the $20-per-carload admission to the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC.

“You and a carload of loved ones can take a magical guided tour featuring incredible displays, classic holiday tunes, epic eats, fun contests, a Santa car photo booth, and so much more,” says an event advisory.

“These classic holiday traditions are brought to life with a modern twist with the help of the latest and greatest tech from Sony, Google, Xbox, and more. Those in attendance can enter on-site contests with incredible prizes from some of these great tech sponsors.”

Tickets are sold on the bestbuy.ca website.

The website expands on some of the Tech Wonderland attractions, which include a Tunnel of Lights, “festively illuminated by thousands of dazzling Christmas lights.

“Within the tunnel, you’ll drive past classic Woodward’s Windows and our Best Buy Memory Boxes, where classic holiday traditions are brought to life with a modern twist with the help of the latest and greatest tech from Sony, Google, Xbox, and more.

“Upon exiting the tunnel,” the blog continues, “stop by our Santa Car Photo Booth and take a fun picture with Santa Claus himself, while you sit in your car, as you help him get ready to make his deliveries. Then, we hope you’re hungry because we’ve prepared a drive through Food Truck Park, stocked with all your favourites. Afterwards, head on over to our Gaming Demo,where professional gamers will be on hand to show off the next generation of Xbox consoles. Finally, take in a classic holiday TV show or animated short at our Holiday Drive-in Theatre before heading home.”

• RELATED STORY: Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Surrey Now Leader