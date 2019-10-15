Dress your best for string octet’s Vernon performance

North Okanagan Community Concerts Association (NOCCA) is pleased to open its 67th Season with a gala performance by a string octet Oct. 26. The concert is an extraordinary presentation by two acclaimed Canadian string quartets—the Saguenay Quartet, from Chicoutimi, PQ and the Lafayette String Quartet from Victoria, B.C.
Each quartet group has an extensive pantheon of highly regarded performances and recordings, and each has received awards recognizing their musicianship and contribution to musical culture in Canada.
The group will play three octets, all romantic in nature, from periods spanning 1825 to 2017.
Each of these octets demand virtuosic abilities in every voice. And here we have two fine quartets collaborating to generate the emotional impact and burnished sound to form a passionate and affecting musical encounter.
Audience members are invited to dress in their best for this evening. The gala opening concert will be at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for NOCCA’s five concert season are $125 for adults and $62.50 for youth. Single tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for youth. Tickets are available at the Ticket Seller box office, call 250-540-7469 or online at ticketseller.ca. For more information visit nocca.ca.
