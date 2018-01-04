Dreams – Out of Bounds at Pearl Ellis Gallery

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery starts off the new year with a solo exhibition by Comox Valley artist Nora Lopez from Jan. 9 to 27.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery starts off the new year with a solo exhibition by Comox Valley artist Nora Lopez.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery starts off the new year with a solo exhibition by Comox Valley artist Nora Lopez from Jan. 9 to 27.

Born amidst the mystic traditions of the Latin American poets and painters of Mexico, Lopez rose to their call as a young girl, putting to paper and canvas her own explorations of magical realism. Every day provided an education in color, culture, and art for this self-taught artist.

From the bustle of Mexico City, Lopez arrived in Canada in 1980 and ultimately made the Comox Valley home. The idea of existing between borders has proven important to her and to her art. She has chosen to work with the aged, infirm, and dying to provide service to those who are in transitional spaces – at the threshold of this world and what’s next.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The artist will be in attendance and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday/Monday. Free admission.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com