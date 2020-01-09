Drag queens take Victoria by storm this month

Ru Paul's Drag Race stars, burlesque groups and more coming to Royal Theatre

Queens are taking over Victoria this month, with local and international drag and burlesque talent hitting the Royal Theatre’s stage.

Seattle-based drag queen and former Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant BenDeLaCreme will star in a “jam-packed, jaw-dropping evening” at the Royal McPherson Playhouse on Jan. 10.

BenDeLaCreme and the Vivacious Variety Show includes performances from the award-winning, Toronto-based BoylesqueTO, Canada’s first-ever all-male burlesque troupe, and Mod Carousel, a multi-disciplinary burlesque collective from Seattle.

Hosted by BenDaLaCreme and Victoria burlesque entertainer Betsy Bottom Dollar, the show will also include performances by Luminous Pariah, Paris Original and other local drag and burlesque talent including Vivian Vanderpuss, Lola Maneata, Cherry Cheeks, Eddi Licious and many others.

Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca. Ticket-buyers must be 16 and over to attend.

On Jan. 23, more queens take to the Royal McPherson stage for the annual It’s Just Drag event, a “big, curated celebration of Canada’s best drag.”

Brook Lynn Hytes from season 11 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Monet X Change, All Stars season 4 winner, headline the show along with a Canadian touring cast that includes Priyanka, Tynomi Banks, Juice Boxx, Justine Tyme, Kendall Gender and others, as well as performances by local drag stars.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca.

Both events have VIP packages that include meet and greet opportunities.

