Downtown mural gallery gets its wings

Painting continuing at Urban Art Gallery at the former A&B Sound building

Willow Friday paints angel wings Wednesday at the Urban Art Gallery at the former A&B Sound building at the corner of Commercial Street and Terminal Avenue. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

The Urban Art Gallery now has the wings of an angel as the mural project continues downtown.

Willow Friday, owner of Iron Oxide Art Supplies, was at the old A&B Sound building Wednesday painting an angel wings mural as part of the Humanity in Art project.

RELATED: First Urban Art Gallery mural has been added to A&B Sound building

The exterior walls of the building have been repurposed by Nanaimo’s arts community as a canvas for local artists participating in the city’s first mural gallery, created to help revitalize the section of downtown.