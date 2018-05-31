Willow Friday paints angel wings Wednesday at the Urban Art Gallery at the former A&B Sound building at the corner of Commercial Street and Terminal Avenue. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Downtown mural gallery gets its wings

Painting continuing at Urban Art Gallery at the former A&B Sound building

The Urban Art Gallery now has the wings of an angel as the mural project continues downtown.

Willow Friday, owner of Iron Oxide Art Supplies, was at the old A&B Sound building Wednesday painting an angel wings mural as part of the Humanity in Art project.

RELATED: First Urban Art Gallery mural has been added to A&B Sound building

The exterior walls of the building have been repurposed by Nanaimo’s arts community as a canvas for local artists participating in the city’s first mural gallery, created to help revitalize the section of downtown.

Previous story
Killer Joe coming to the Rooney Theatre
Next story
Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Just Posted

Moyie residents hear Narrows preservation options

 

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

  • 13 hours ago

 

Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

  • 13 hours ago

 

Downtown mural gallery gets its wings

 

Most Read