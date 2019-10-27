Downchild, Vinnick, make Key City Theatre a House of Blues

The legendary Downchild Blues Band, celebrating 50 years of non-stop touring and performance, showed the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook why they are the premiere Blues Ensemble in Canada and North America, Saturday night, Oct. 26.

Downchild ran through their hard-rocking Blues Revue, featuring hits like “Almost,” “Shotgun Blues,” And “Almost,” and songs from their entire 50 year history and more recent works too.

Opening act was Suzie Vinnick, a dynamic voice on the Canadian Blues scene.

Barry Coulter photos