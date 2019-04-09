Downchild Blues Band tour headed to Trail

Canadian Blues Hall of Fame band coming to The Bailey for 50th anniversary tour this fall

The Downchild Blues Band Tour will play Trail’s Charles Bailey Theatre on Oct. 25. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday April 12 at The Bailey box office or online.

TRAIL — After 18 albums, countless awards and wowing sold‐out audiences around the globe, the legendary Downchild Blues Band are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a brand‐new show featuring hits like “Flip, Flop & Fly,” as well as fan favourites and hidden gems from throughout their illustrious career.

Downchild came to international prominence as the inspiration for Hollywood stars Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi’s hit film, The Blues Brothers. In fact, two Downchild songs, “Shotgun Blues” and “(I Got Everything I Need) Almost” were even covered on The Blues Brothers’ 1978 multi‐platinum album Briefcase Full of Blues.

The band is lead by founder, Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh on guitar and harmonica, singer Chuck Jackson, who also plays harmonica, tenor sax man Pat Carey, Michael Fonfara (who was a member of the early American rock supergroup Rhinoceros and Lou Reed’s band) plays keyboards, Gary Kendall on bass and drummer Mike Fitzpatrick.