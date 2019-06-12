Dover Bay staging ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

The Dover Bay Performing Arts Academy presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown in the multipurpose room at Dover Bay Secondary School this week. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

The Dover Bay Performing Arts Academy is ending its year with the musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, with a different cast performing on alternate nights.

Director Pamela Schwarze said the show is a collaborative effort, with the students coming up with their own choreography.

She said this will be “a lovely final bow” for the company’s four graduating students and it will be emotional to see them go.

“I have kids who I’ve taught in 11 different classes … you get close,” she said, adding, “Their final scene in this show is so darn cute it’s making me tear up.”

Schwarze said she expects to see their names in lights.

WHAT’S ON … The Dover Bay Performing Arts Academy presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown in the multipurpose room at Dover Bay Secondary School, 6135 McGirr Rd., from June 11 to 15 at 7 p.m. Admission is $7.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter