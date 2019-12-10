Dover Bay Secondary School drama program to stage ‘Addams Family’ musical

Adam Walker’s Gomez Addams duels with butler Lurch, played by Peter Crema (from right), in the Dover Bay Secondary School production of The Addams Family. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

With a couple of preview performances under their collective belts students in the Dover Bay Secondary School drama program are ready to bring The Addams Family musical to the stage.

Drama teacher Alex Brennan said after months of rehearsals, last week’s previews helped the students get used to performing for an audience.

“Preview shows are just a really good exercise,” he said. “They might not be full houses, but at least you get some reactions and actually [for] quite a few of the cast members this might be their first time performing in a musical and so it’s kind of that ‘trial by fire’ situation.”

This is Brennan’s first Dover Bay musical as well. He said musicals come with their own challenges but the skilled cast and crew made it easy for him. He added that he and his students are fans of the source material.

“A lot of the cast members who I knew would be in the show really were pushing for the show,” Brennan said. “And I love the Addams Family. I grew up with the Addams Family in the ’90s with both movies and the TV show and so it just made perfect sense.”

WHAT’S ON … Bay Theatrix and the Dover Bay Orchestra present The Addams Family at Dover Bay Secondary School, 6135 McGirr Rd., from Wednesday, Dec. 11 until Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. nightly. Admission is $10 at the door.

