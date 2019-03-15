Don’t miss ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time’

Christopher needs some quiet time as he and his pet rat find themselves in an underground station. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old English lad, makes some amazing discoveries in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time.

The play, which continues its run this weekend, March 15-17, at the Mercury Theatre on Brae Road in Duncan, features a unique story in the unique life of a special needs teenager.

His parents, his neighbours, and everyone else who encounters him are drawn into his search to find out who killed a neighbourhood dog.

Because Christopher is “different”, so is this play. Under the direction of Rien Vesseur, the action takes place in an oversized grey flannel box, with anonymous supporting actors providing “voices” to buttress the action in the centre of the stage.

Timothy Cameron shines in his portrayal of Christopher. His body language — of prime importance in this play — continually reminds us that this young man is special: his astonishing insights and knowledge are combined with an elemental simplicity that connects immediately with the audience and doesn’t let go until the surprising ending of this show.

He is not alone in offering a great performance, though.

Erin Butler, in his role as Ed Boone, Christopher’s blue-collar father, shows the breadth of his ability here as he tackles the toughest part: the dad who’s trying to dodge his understandable frustration while giving every support to his son.

Laura Faulkner as Judy Boone, Christopher’s mother, is also extremely believable in her part.

This is a theatrical experience that should not be missed, and it’s been selling out. You’ll be sorry if you don’t at least try to get hold of a ticket.