Don’t miss Okanagan Falls’ Fralik in the Falls

The event is taking over for the popular Party in the Park, previously hosted by the OFWA

The Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning is taking over the previously-named Party in the Park to bring Okanagan Falls residents a new event on July 6. Now dubbed the Frälik in the Falls, the event will fundraise for the centre in supporting children with autism. (Image from www.fralikinthefalls.com)

One of Okanagan Falls’ signature events is returning this year with a new name and group behind it.

Frälik in the Falls, which is the phonetic spelling of the word ‘frolic,’ is taking over for the ever popular Party in the Park, which was previously run by the Okanagan Falls Winery Association (OFWA). The association voted to step back from organizing the event this year due to how busy their members are.

As a result, the Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning opted to continue the event with a twist, using it as a fundraiser for their learning centre supporting children with autism. According to a release by Carrie Ferguson with the learning centre, the OFWA is “strongly supporting the new Frälik in the Falls, with 13 of their 14 member wineries pouring” at the event.

The night kicks off July 6, at 5 p.m. in Kenyon Park and features wines from the Okanagan Falls and Skaha Lake area. Wineries that will be in attendance are: Blasted Church, Bonamici Cellars, Crescent Hill Winery, Kraze Legz Vineyard and Winery, Liquidity Wines, Meyer Family Vineyards, Nighthawk Vineyards, Noble Ridge Vineyards, Pentage Winery, Play Estate Winery, See Ya Later Ranch, Stag’s Hollow Winery and Wild Goose Winery.

Attendees will have 90 minutes of wine tastings, followed by a cash bar and a full buffet dinner prepared by Penticton’s Nest & Nectar. Residents will also get to hear music by UnCorked! and have the chance to participate in a silent auction. The evening ends at 10 p.m., meaning an extra hour of music and dancing compared to years prior.

Items in the silent auction will range from wine, gourmet food baskets, jewellery and activities. Those interested in donating items for the silent auction can contact Carrie Ferguson at 236-422-0207 or info@pentictonexcel.com.

For more information about Frälik in the Falls or to buy tickets, visit www.fralikinthefalls.com.