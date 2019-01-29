Don Alder offers intimate solo performance in Courtenay

It's extremely rare for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society to feature a solo artist at Thursday Night Jazz at The Avalanche Bar, but this is the occasion. It will be an evening of jaw-dropping performance Jan. 31, when acoustic guitarist Don Alder plays with a passion rarely seen.

His guitar magic, soulful singing and storytelling create an incredible performance that continues to “wow” audiences around the world. His music is a unique combination of deeply textured melody and story. Lyrical and compelling, his original songs are notes of exploration – some passionate and haunting, some hard-driven, others light and teasing.

Grammy-winning guitarist Lee Ritenour says, “Don is one of the most original guitarists I’ve heard.”

Alder has won every major modern guitar competition, received nominations for instrumental artist of the year for both of his CDs at the Canadian Folk Music Awards and Western Canadian Music Awards, and is a recipient of the prestigious Dominic Troiano Award, as well as receiving a “Brand Laureate Award” from Malaysia for using his guitar and music to inspire people around the world.

“Don is one of those rare guitar magicians that should be famous around the world,” said Ray Daniels, manager of Rush.

Alder also has a fascinating back story where his music intersects into the key of social responsibility. From 1985-87 Alder put his music career on hold to help his friend Rick Hansen go around the world in a wheelchair. This incredible journey became a catalyst for social change for people around the world living with spinal cord injuries. Upon returning Don continued his journey as a volunteer working with various wheelchair sport organizations, the Vancouver Adapted Music Society in the awareness band Spinal Cord and then representing Canada at the 1996 and 2000 Paralympics as the Equipment Manager/Tech for the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Don has more than 4,000,000 views on YouTube, has been featured in all the major acoustic guitar magazines and has performed around the world including TED-X, Montreal Jazz Festival, the Paralympics, Nashville, Ryman Theatre “All Star Guitar Night,” WE DAY at BC Place, performing with Angelique Kidjo.

This is a must-see-it-to-believe-it show which will be highly memorable, will touch your heart and leave you wondering “How is he making all that sound”?