Documentary involving Larry Walker being made in Maple Ridge

ANAID Productions was in Maple Ridge with Larry Walker and his father Larry Walker Senior on Sunday

Photographer Alex Law and videographer Allan Leader work on a documentary involving Larry Walker Senior, left, and his son Larry Walker. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Members of ANAÏD Productions were filming a documentary Sunday afternoon involving Larry Walker and his father Larry Walker Senior at his namesake field in Hammond.

More details of the production will be released at a future date.