Documentary about healing power of psychedelics, mental health and addiction screens in Victoria

A documentary examining the connection between addiction and the healing power of psychedelics is set to play at the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre this Sunday.

DOSED follows the journey of a suicidal women who turns to psychedelic medicine such as magical mushrooms and iboga after years of struggling with depression, anxiety and opioid addiction.

Doors to the event open at 3 p.m., and the movie starts at 3:25 p.m followed by a question and answer period led by special guests that are still to be announced.

Proceeds from the tickets will go towards the ongoing marketing of the movie, along with supporting the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Canada for continued research and clinical studies for the therapeutic use of psychedelics to treat mental health and addiction issues.

Tickets are $13 and can be purchased by clicking this link sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/PerformanceSelect.

