DJ Shub headlines Cumberland’s Party in the Park

On the weekend of National Indigenous Peoples Day, and the summer solstice another Party in the Park has been planned in Cumberland Village Park.
The line up features DJ Shub (founder of Juno Award-winning A Tribe Called Red), Kimmortal, Stephen Lewis, Mazacote Band, Arcana Dea Dance, Ladyk, and the Kumugwe Dancers.
This is an all ages and licenced event. Gates are at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. Tickets are $42 per person (children 12 and under free with paying adult).
Tickets are available in advance at the Waverley Hotel in Cumberland, at Bop City Records in Courtenay, or online at https://cvw.tickit.ca/