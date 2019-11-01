Diwali lights up Fernie Night

The Indian Kitchen at Fernie's Stanford Resort hosted its first ever Diwali Festival of Lights on Saturday night. The event was highlighted by savoury Indian food, music, dancing, and live fire spinning. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated every fall. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Nisarg Ujjayini travelled from Cranbrook to celebrate the Festival of Lights in Fernie.

“The reason why Diwali is celebrated is because according to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama rescued his wife, and was coming back home, and all the people did fireworks, they decorated, they wore new clothes, and people greeted each other,” he explained. “It brings people together. It’s basically like Christmas in India.”

Jismanjeet Singh of Bossingh Entertainment and Indian Kitchen – Tandoor & Grill, was grateful for the event participants.

“I would like to start of by thanking you [The Free Press] for covering this special event. It has always been a pleasure to introduce something new and exciting to our local community, and this event has marked another success in our list of events. As the owner of Bossingh Entertainment and the manager of Indian Kitchen – Tandoor & Grill, I would like to thank each and everyone of our guests that came out to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights with us, and spent their evening with us. We have absolutely loved the response from our local community and we plan on organizing more fun events in the coming future.”