Dirt Rich considers regenerative agriculture, reforestation, conservation efforts

Marcelina Cravat’s film Dirt Rich shifts focus from greenhouse gas emissions to carbon drawdown, arguably the only viable solution for reversing the effects of runaway global warming in a timely manner.

The 88-minute film shines a light on geo-therapy strategies which may be a way of protecting life as we know it on this challenged planet. Through regenerative agricultural practices, reforestation of abandoned land, restoration of carbon-rich wetlands and protection of keystone species such as beaver, Dirt Rich illustrates how implementing these strategies will return our atmosphere to safe levels of carbon while growing soil, our most precious resource.

Dirt Rich — winner of the Earth Shaker Award at the Maui Film Festival — is featured at the 30th annual World Community Film Festival, which runs virtually this year from Feb. 5-13.

