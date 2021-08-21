Dine al fresco, dance in the sand during ‘Blanc on the Beach’ at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake Park is hosting Blanc on the Beach, a white-attire fundraiser event, on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Main Beach. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Folks will have the chance to dine al fresco and dance on the beach during an upcoming fundraiser dinner at Cultus Lake.

Blanc on the Beach, in support of Cultus Lake Park’s foreshore reserve fund, takes place at Main Beach on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The white-attire event is a take on the worldwide Le Dîner en Blanc, but unlike that event, guests will not have to bring their own food, tables and chairs to Blanc on the Beach.

“We invite you to come dressed in your best white attire, and experience an evening filled with local food, drink and musical talent at the Fraser Valley’s gem, Cultus Lake,” said Amanda Nadeau, community events and marketing manager for Cultus Lake Park.

The culinary team from Lakeside Beach Club will be preparing a variety of canapés that will be fresh, local and sustainable. A large charcuterie station will be open for guests to taste local artisan cheeses, dry cured meats, pickled vegetables and house-made spreads. Chef stations will be set up for the duration of the evening featuring various mouthwatering creations.

Local wineries and breweries include Cassini Cellars, Kismet Winery, Recline Ridge, Field House Brewing and Mountainview Brewing.

The evening will kick off with the smooth sounds of the Golden Ears Jazz Band from Maple Ridge, followed by Abbotsford rock’n’roll singer-songwriter Tarl Feser.

An art walk exhibition featuring local artists will be on display from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Blanc on the Beach takes place Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cultus Lake Main Beach.

Tickets are $160 (plus GST) and available at www.cultuslake.bc.ca/events/blanc-on-the-beach/ or by emailing reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

Ticket price includes all food, two complimentary drink tickets to be redeemed for your choice of wine or beer, and free parking. All profits from this event will be donated to the Cultus Lake Park’s Foreshore Reserve Fund.

