Dierks Bentley tour to hit Kelowna

Tickets for the Kelowna stop start at $66.

Dierks Bentley’s touring calendar is busy in 2019: The country star has announced his 2019 Burning Man Tour, with shows beginning in mid-January.

Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour, which is named for his current single, stops in Kelowna Jan. 28.

The tour brings with it special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights.

The first date on the tour is Jan. 17 in Hamilton, Ontario. Nine Canadian stops are scheduled before Bentley heads to Lexington, Ky.; Moline, Ill.; and Grand Rapids, Mich.; among other locations.

Tickets for the Kelowna stop start at $66.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKatkmichaels@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.