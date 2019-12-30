Devon More bringing one-woman show ‘Hits Like a Girl’ to Salmon Arm

More's previous performances in Salmon Arm have been well-received and sold out.

Devon More is bringing her latest one-woman show, Hits Like a Girl to Shuswap Theatre on Jan. 10. (Kelly Tatham Photo)

Critics from around the country are calling the one-woman show a “poetic punk manifesto” filled with unique soundscapes and autobiographical storytelling.

The upcoming production from Canadian musician Devon More, entitled Hits Like a Girl, has already received rave reviews from the likes of Fringe Review.ca and the Winnipeg Free Press.

“This show, like her others, has garnered enthusiastic reviews from her cross country tour of the fringe circuit this year,” said Shuswap Theatre’s Kim MacMillan.

Salmon Arm audiences have been receptive to More’s unique brand of storytelling in the past, filling every seat for her previous productions Flute Loops and Berlin Waltz when she brought them to town in August 2018 and April 2019.

Hits Like a Girl is coming to Salmon Arm on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Shuswap Theatre. Tickets are on sale for $16 at Intwined Fibre Arts and at Shuswap Theatre.com.

