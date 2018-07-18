Dennis Olsen will rock Teas on the Terrace in Port Alberni

The Rollin Art Centre’s next Tea on the Terrace event is Thursday, July 26, with musical guest Dennis Olsen. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre’s next Tea on the Terrace event is Thursday, July 26, with musical guest Dennis Olsen. With a performance featuring Latin, popular standards and classic hits, Olsen is playing everything from Cole Porter through to Carlos Santana, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

What a lovely way to spend an afternoon, under the canopy of trees, sipping tea and indulging in our decadent strawberry shortcake. Tickets are still available and are only $15. Call 250-724-3412 to reserve your table.

THE DRIVE TO DRAW

Calling all children between the ages of 7-12!

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art program is The Drive to DRAW, on July 24, 25 and 27. Whether it’s doodling when you’re bored or sketching a portrait of your family, drawing has a place for everyone. Come and explore the possibilities of line, shading and shapes!

Join us for a fun week of creativity, friends and more. Space is still available for ages 7-9 (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) and 10-12 (1-3:30 p.m.). Call 250-724-3412 to register. Cost is $50 for this three-day camp.

YOUTH WRITING WORKSHOP

Monday, July 23 will be our next writing workshop designed for youth ages 10-15. Join us for our next workshop titled Getting into Character: writing memorable actors.

Workshops are $15 and drop-ins are welcome! Hannah, our resident writer, will focus all workshops on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning, and experimenting. Call to register today: 250-724-3412.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT IS SPECTACULAR

The Rollin Art Centre is very excited to bring Silk & Stitch 2, an exciting exhibit of artistry that comes from working with fibers in a painterly way. This current exhibit is a group show, which consists of nine dynamic ladies who share a love of art and the gift of creativity. Artists include Carol Leger, Janet Finch, Bev Smith, Susan Shead, Elizabeth Yuen, Lisa Urlacher, Cynthia Bonesky, Cheryl Frehlich and Giselle Brewster. Come and check out this amazing exhibit, which will run until Aug. 24.

CLEAN-OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts. Clean-out your sewing room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412. Deadline to register is July 31.

BEGINNER & ADVANCED WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to offer two great fall workshops with Victoria artist Joanne Thomas. Joanne is an accomplished watercolour artist, who has taught many workshops all over the island.

In Joanne’s advanced workshop, the first thing she will want to know is, “Who are you and what do you want to learn?” This discussion will define the subjects used for the lesson’s topics which are: brush techniques, drawing for painting, composition, colour, contrast, glazing, under glazing, creating the illusion of transparency, creating the illusion of volume, negative and positive painting and how to combine all these elements to create successful paintings.

The workshop will consist of demonstrations and class exercises, as well as ample time to work independently on an individual project or two. Thursday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at North Island College. $175 for supply list. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412.

Joanne’s beginner workshop will be a quick and playful introduction to watercolour materials and techniques, starting with which end of the brush to use and moving quickly on to washes, textures and layering. We will use landscapes and still life subjects and work on a small scale. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. Friday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at NIC. Cost is $100, which includes supplies.

ENDLESS SUMMER

Visit DRAW Gallery this summer until Aug. 24, 2018.

A meet and greet reception will take place Friday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome! DRAW will be showcasing works by various artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Cecil Dawson, Jacques De Backer, Pamela Holl Hunt, Perry Johnston, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Sue Thomas and Nancy Wilson.

6TH ANNUAL ALBERNI PAINT OUT 2018

The 6th Annual Alberni Valley Paint Out 2018 is happening on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the support of DRAW Gallery in conjunction with the International Plein Air Painters (IPAP) 16th Great Worldwide Paint Out.

On Saturday, artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park at various locations. On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., there will be an exhibit of the weekend’s work and a reception at The Starboard Grill at Harbour Quay. The public is invited to view the art and meet the Artists. This is a free event and everyone is invited. Contact Astrid Johnston at 250-724-2056 or art@drawgallery.com for more info.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Jul 19, 7 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock

Friday, Jul 20, 8 p.m., Whitey Somers – Original Roots Blues and Other Grooves

Sunday, Jul 22, 7 p.m., Victor Nesrallah “Just Playn Good” Canadian Summer Tour 2018

Tuesday, Jul 24, 7 p.m., Chase Spencer and Zulu Panda – indie

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.