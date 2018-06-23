Denman Island Summer Art Gallery show opening

Well known and loved Denman Island artists, Bentley le Baron and Danni Crenna have realized their mutual goal of showing their complementary work in this exhibit.

Well known and loved Denman Island artists, Bentley le Baron and Danni Crenna have realized their mutual goal of showing their complementary work in this exhibit.

Echoing their lives spent together, this show, curated by Marion Dillon, promises to offer gallery visitors an opportunity to see Bentley’s beloved pottery creatures sharing space with Crenna’s carefully sewn artistic quilted fabric pieces, each featuring a playful look at our animal friends and neighbours.

le Baron has been creating with clay for 40 years and painting for 10. He is well known for his dragons and ravens and other creatures.

With this show, le Baron returns to the gallery, where his familiar creatures have developed a joyful freedom of expression that offers a “humorous” playful Gary Larsen-style approach to the world of dementia.

Crenna has been quilting off and on for about 35 years but since she retired six years ago she has been learning “how.” Delighted by the bizarrely playful pieces showing up in le Baron’s studio, she has been inspired to follow suit.

Crenna has found her inspiration in the authentically comic expressions caught on animals faces in photographs, especially dogs and cats.

Observing the two at work and play together, and viewing their collection of art featuring such joyful expressions on the faces and body language of animals; one is prompted to wonder if perhaps a measure of the “demented” might just make everyone a little happier.

Come for the opening night or any day during the show and leave with a smile or, better yet a purchase; a representation of the joy of life.

The opening night reception is set for Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. The show runs to July 10 with gallery hours weekdays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m and Sundays 1 to 3:45 p.m.